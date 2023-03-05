'Taxpayers' Money Used To Canvas Support For Sisodia Must Be Recovered From AAP': Congress

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) has hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government over allegations of alleged involvement of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia in the new excise policy scam and has demanded the recovery of taxpayers money, misused to canvas support for Sisodia.

The Congress also alleged that the AAP government has launched a propaganda campaign by forcing school students to stand under the sun and write letters in favour of Manish Sisodia.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, DPCC President Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that it was shocking to see how the Kejriwal Government was misusing the tax payers' money in a propaganda campaign through FM Radio in support of jailed former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, whose Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody was extended till March 6, by the Rouse Avenue Court for his role in the liquor scam.

'Illegal & gross use of taxpayers' money': DPCC chief lambasts Kejriwal-led Delhi govt

Accusing the Kejriwal led government, Chaudhary said, "Parents and school students of the government school were being forced to stand under the sun to write letters in favour of Sisodia.''

''This is illegal and a gross misuse of tax payers' money, against which strong action should be taken and the money should be recovered from the AAP, which otherwise brags about honesty and transparency in its dealings to fool the people,''the DPCC chief further stated.

The DPCC president went to say, "The reputation of Sisodia among school children is so bad that they were being forced to glorify a minister who was corrupt to the core and his involvement in the liquor scam has been established beyond any doubt."

"It is also startling that AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj, whose name has been recommended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for appointing him as minister, himself exposed in public program that the jailed ministers are getting full luxury in jail since the Jail portfolio is under the Delhi government. This is a gross misuse of power which again is a shameful act," Chaudhary said as he lashed out at the Kejriwal govt.

The DPCC president has demanded that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) should order a probe saying that it is the misuse of public money to canvas support for a jailed former Delhi minister, whose involvement in the Liquor Scam at the behest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, has been caught by the CBI.