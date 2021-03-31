TDP Accuses YSRCP Of Smuggling Hair From Tirumala Temple; Opposition Demands Explanation

After Assam Rifles seized smuggled hair worth Rs 2 crore, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leveled allegations against the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A former Minister and TDP senior leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu blamed the ruling party for the illegal trafficking of human hair from Balaji Temple in Tirumala to foreign countries.

TDP slams YSRCP for allegedly supporting hair smuggling mafia in AP

Ayyanna Patrudu said the devotees' hair worth Rs 2 crore seized by the Assam Rifles in the North East exposed the unlawful smuggling activities in an unchecked way. With this, it is clear how the YSRCP leaders are running the mafia even in smuggling human hair apart from sand, cement, liquor, etc.

Patrudu alleged that the smuggled hair was being transported to Myanmar and then to Thailand for processing and finally, it would be shipped to China. The processed hair would be used in making wigs meant for trade worldwide.

TDP demanded an explanation from the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government on why it failed to curb the hair mafia menace at the highly revered Tirumala temple.

YSRCP hurts Hindu devotees' sentiments: Ayyanna Patrudu

Ayyanna slammed the YSRCP for indulging in such ungodly activities and also stated that the YCP leaders were launching non-stop attacks on the sentiments of the Hindu devotees.

Ayyanna Patrudu said that when hair worth Rs 2 crore was caught in just one catch, it can be imagined how much more devotees' hair were being looted and diverted everyday from the sacred Balaji Temple. Thousands of pilgrims and devotees from all over the world would visit and offer their hair as a symbol of devotion and respect to the Lord. The ruling party leaders were resorting to one violation after another to diminish the divinity of the temple, he stated.

Ayyanna accused the YSRCP regime of promoting mafia gangs to plunder all resources of the State in the past 22 months of its misrule. They began with the sand exploitation by causing its severe shortage in the initial days that eventually led to the collapse of the construction industry altogether and suicides by the workers who went out of work. The YCP mafia had got an iron grip on the liquor distilleries and sale in the name of the Government shops.

(Picture Credit: ANI/PTI)