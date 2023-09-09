TDP Alleges Political Vendetta Over Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest

A wave of anger has stirred the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) following the arrest of party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reportedly in connection with an alleged corruption case, in Nandyala. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the TDP chief on Saturday (September 9).

Expressing anger, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram, said, "We will fight legally. We are with our leader. Last night, the Andhra Pradesh police & CID started the process of illegally arresting Chandrababu Naidu. Hundreds of policemen gathered outside the campsite of Chandrababu naidu… They have illegally detained all the leaders who were staying at the campsite with Chandrababu Naidu. He came out of the bus & asked a simple question 'what grounds are you arresting me?' The police had no answers."

Suggesting political vengeance and conspiracy, he added, "For the past two years the skill development case drama has been going on & just before the elections, they have carried out this arrest just to brand Chandrababu Naidu as some kind of a corrupt politician. People know that it is Jagan Mohan Reddy who is the most corrupt politician in the entire country."

In his first reaction after the arrest, Chandrababu said, "Democracy was murdered… I have to prove it if I am wrong. In the end, righteousness wins. People and TDP workers should exercise restraint."

TDP workers stage protest

The enraged supporters of TDP staged a protest at the Annapurna Sarukulu Centre in Tirupati. Visuals shared by the news agency showed people raising slogans and burning a tyre in the area.

#WATCH | Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists stage a protest against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the Annapurna Sarukulu centre in Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/oBc1wmVYnP — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

An FIR in the case was lodged in 2021 and the TDP was given the arrest warrant under 50 (1) (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The arrest warrant was issued under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120(B), 168, 167, 418, 420, 485, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 and 37 and Sections 12. 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 of CID.