TDP Alleges YSRCP Leaders' Role In Drugs Originating From Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram alleged on Friday that YSRCP leaders were involved in drugs that originated in Andhra Pradesh. He was citing the recent seizure of marijuana along the Andhra-Telangana border. He said that the TDP has been pressing the Jagan Reddy government to launch an investigation into Ganja smuggling, but that the case against the YSRCP leader has been closed.

“After a consignment of heroin was caught at Gujarat's Mundra port which was supposed to be delivered in the state of Andhra Pradesh, we are seeing that wherever in the country narcotic drugs are caught, they originated from Andhra Pradesh”, Pattabhi said.

TDP hits out at YSRCP

According to Pattabhi, a large consignment of Ganja supplies was recently intercepted along the Andhra-Telangana border being brought by YCP Leader Uday Bhanu's son, and because of Jagan Reddy's good relationship with Telangana CM, the YCP MLA's son's name was deleted. TDP has also challenged YSRCP MLAs to come up for a drug test if they are clean, he added. The date of October 1 had been given for the drug test, he stated. For the test in Hyderabad, he was accompanied by TDP youth leaders. He claimed that the YCP MLAs' absence proves that they are implicated in the drugs issue. YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar openly stated on Thursday that he has warehouses in Ivory Coast, a drug stronghold in Africa where heroin is heavily sold, according to Pattabhi.

YSRCP's allegations against TDP over drug case

Last month, YSRCP MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy criticised Telugu Desam Party officials for raising unfounded allegations against the YSRCP and the state administration in the Gujarat narcotics seizure case. The TDP has been accusing the state government's involvement in Gujarat drug cases merely because the Vijayawada address was revealed, YSRCP MLA stated while speaking to the media. TDP has claimed that the large stash of drugs discovered at Gujarat's Mundra port has a link to Andhra Pradesh, as there is a Vijayawada address provided, according to Srinivasa Reddy. The Telugu Desam Party is merely flinging allegations. Reddy claimed that all TDP leaders have been repeating the same falsehoods in unison.

Reddy went on to say that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stated that the traffickers used Vijayawada to distract attention away from them. It was also revealed that the prime suspect in the investigation is a Delhi-based drug cartel. As per Reddy, the investigation into the situation is still ongoing. He requested that the police file charges and take strong action against those who are speaking without evidence and ruining the state's reputation.

"In Jaganmohan Reddy rule, drugs and liquor have no place. Our government is very stubborn about that even the Special Enforcement Bureau is specially formed to control the menace. If the TDP leaders can prove that any of the YSRCP leaders are involved in the drugs business, we will take full responsibility," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: ANI)