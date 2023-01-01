TDP & YSR Congress Engage In Blame Game After 3 Deaths At Chandrababu Naidu's Guntur Event

A political blamegame has erupted between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after three people were killed in a stampede during the latter's public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Following the incident, which was the second within a week after the first on December 28, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP called it the state government's failure while the YSR Congress advised TDP of taking responsibility. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, meanwhile, expressed shock over the incident and instructed the officials to ensure quality medical assistance to those injured.

According to Health Minister V Rajani, one woman died on the spot whereas two others succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to a hospital. The stampede, per a police officer, occurred after the TDP began distributing gifts following Naidu's departure after addressing the public meeting. The police officer said that the crowd swelled and pushed the barricades away after the TDP started distributing gifts including sarees.

Blamegame over Guntur stampede

During an interview with Republic Media Network, TDP leader Jyothsna Tirunagari offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and claimed that her party had enough volunteers present at the site. "The only problem we had was we did not have sufficient number of police supporting us which we have been time and asking the government," she told Republic. "We applied for permissions, we applied for security, we applied for Police to be present," Tirunagari said adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh are 'frustrated' of the 'stupid' YSRCP government.

Countering the TDP leader, YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan said that the party is deliberately trying to organise roadshows with huge number of people to just create a 'hype'. "For the last one month, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its supremo Chandrababu Naidu have been tring to do roadshows. Their roadshows, the way they have been doing it, they are trying to mobilise people from five-seven assembly segments," the MLA said.

"They are giving targets to their leaders that you need to mobilise this number of party workers or sympathisers. They want to somehow create a hype that something very wrong is happening on the ground in the state of Andra Pradesh, which is not true," he added. Khan further claimed that this is why they intentionally select locations for their rally which are less spacious. "And also they are not telling the right numbers to the Police and the administration," he said and alleged that the TDP is staging the response for Chandrababu Naidu.

This was the second instance of a stampede during TDP's rally, the previous being on December 28 in Nellore when eight were killed and many injured. Soon after the Guntur stampede, the TDP in its first response to Republic blamed the Police and called it an 'intelligence failure' saying that the Police did not have any idea of how many people would turn up for the event. TDP spokesperson Anoop Bugidi said that the stampede occurred because the Police was unable to determine the number of people turning up against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSR Congress, on the other hand, is also attacking Naidu on Twitter and alleging that TDP is sacrificing innocent lives for votes.