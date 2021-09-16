TDP 'cheating' Backward Classes By Levelling 'false' Allegations Against YSRCP: Andhra Min

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Wednesday accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of betraying the Backward Classes (BCs) community. The minister alleged that the former state government gave false promises to the BCs. He alleged that the opposition was still cheating the BCs by making false allegations against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Continuing his tirade against the TDP, Krishna said that the allegations made against the current government were false. He went on to claim that CM Reddy has redefined BCs as "Backbone Classes". "TDP is now shedding crocodile tears for BCs. TDP's Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has been alleging that our government is doing nothing for BCs. He conveniently forgot how the TDP had ignored and suppressed BCs," the minister said.

Praising the CM Reddy, Krishna said, "Our government won't consider BCs as slaves as you did. Our government has been implementing a number of welfare schemes for BCs. They are being distributed funds through DBT, without any corruption, in a transparent manner." He further added that the TDP always cheated the BCs. "Now again they are trying to fool BCs. But the BCs of the state will not fall in the trap of TDP."

'TDP trying to tarnish YSRCP's efforts'

Reiterating his claims, the minister said that the YSRCP government has formed 56 BC corporations and gave power to them. He also claimed that the CM has offered multiple political positions to BCs to bring them forward in the society. “As a BC Welfare Minister, I challenge the TDP for what they had done for BCs. I am ready to explain what our government has done in these 26 months of rule. We have done much for the social, political and economic upliftment of BCs," the minister said.

Krishna also praised the former CM late YS Rajasekhar Reddy for his contribution to the community. The minister said that Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced a fee reimbursement scheme. He went on to add that the TDP government then reduced the cut-off and the number of beneficiaries, making the BCs "suffer". He claimed that the TDP leaders are now trying to spread lies about the YSRCP. “Today TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is trying to throw mud on YSRCP. He is attempting to distance BCs from YSRCP. But it is a futile exercise. The BCs will never believe in TDP anymore," said Krishna.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI/ PTI)