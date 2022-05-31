TDP Chief Demands Restoration Of Internet Services In Konaseema A Week After Violence

Days after violent protests erupted in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema over the renaming of the district, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanded YSRCP government to restore internet services in the region.

Naidu called it "inefficiency" on the part of the Jagan Reddy government that internet services are shut even after a gap of one week. In a tweet, he stated that it is sad to hear of "internet outrage" in Konaseema. Usually, such a shutdown is imposed in Kashmir, he added.

"This government that can't give jobs like IT ... at least they do it without even having the flexibility to work. The government needs to realize that the Internet is now a part of even the life of the common man," the TDP chief tweeted.

'Internet services should be restored immediately'

He further added, "It is not right to suspend services for a week on days when transactions of small traders are also based on the net. I demand that internet services in Konaseema be restored immediately. It is a matter of lakhs of people. Your apathy should not become an embarrassment for them."

చిరు వ్యాపారుల లావాదేవీలు కూడా నెట్ ఆధారంగా నడిచే రోజుల్లో వారం రోజులు సేవలు నిలిపివేయడం సరికాదు. వెంటనే కోనసీమలో ఇంటర్నెట్ సేవలు పునరుద్ధరించాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తున్నా. ఇది లక్షల మంది ప్రజలకు సంబంధించిన విషయం. మీ ఉదాసీనత వారికి ఇబ్బందిగా మారకూడదు.(3/3) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 31, 2022

Violence erupts over renaming of Konaseema

Violence broke out in Amalapuram town over the proposed renaming of the Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The arson reportedly broke out when cops resorted to baton-charge against protesters who sought to stage a demonstration near the office of the district collector.

Over 20 policemen were injured after protestors pelted stones. A police vehicle and a school bus were torched. Locals also reportedly set ablaze YSRCP MLA P Sathish's residence. Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu's office was also attacked.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu had blamed the Andhra Pradesh government and the state police for the recent tensions in Konaseema. Some vehicles were also set ablaze while more than 20 police personnel, including senior officers, were wounded in stone-pelting by the mob.

A day after the violence, over 40 miscreants were taken into police custody. A force of more than 2,000 personnel under the supervision of two Additional Directors General of Police were also deployed.