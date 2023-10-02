TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu To Begin Hunger Strike In Prison From Today

TDP (Telugu Desam Party) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged involvement in the Skill Development Corporation scam will begin a hunger strike in jail on Monday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to protest against the policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Government.

His wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari will also observe a hunger strike along with him to protest against the 'illegal' arrest of the TDP chief.

Statement by Telugu Desam Party

According to a statement issued by TDP state president K Atchen Naidu, the former Chief Minister will go on a day-long hunger strike between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. against the 'autocratic' and 'unconstitutional' policies of the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. His wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, will also observe a hunger strike on Monday in protest against the 'illegal' arrest of Naidu at Rajahmundry. Senior TDP members and cadres of the 175 assembly constituencies have also been asked to observe a hunger strike in solidarity.

Cases against father 'nothing but a regime revenge', says Nara Lokesh

Meanwhile, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, on September 30, said that the cases against his father N Chandrababu Naidu are 'nothing but a regime revenge.' He also stated that cases of corruption filed against the former Andhra Pradesh CM were false and vowed to continue the agitation against the State Government.

Lokesh said, "It has been close to 20 days that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been sent to judicial remand. It is nothing but regime revenge. The facts of the case are very clear, there is no money trail because no crime has been committed. This Government has misused their office."

Chandrababu was arrested on September 9

N Chandrababu is currently in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged involvement in a scam worth Rs 370 crore. The 73-year-old was apprehended by the Andhra CID (Crime Investigation Department) on September 9 and is currently in judicial custody. Lokesh, meanwhile, said that the FIR against his father was registered "without required permissions."

The allegations of AP-CID

As per the CID, Chandrababu Naidu was the key conspirator in the alleged Skill Development scam when he was the Andhra Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019. The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) project was the collaboration of the State Government with two partner companies - Design Tech and Siemens. While the two companies were to bear 90% of the cost, the State Government was to pay 10% of the project, which allegedly had an inflated price of Rs 3,300 crore.

According to the CID, the Andhra Government released Rs 370 crore that was allegedly diverted through shell companies and fake invoices instead of being used to establish excellence centres.