TDP Chief Naidu Calls On President Droupadi Murmu, Attends Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Meet

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Naidu was in the national capital to attend the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav meet that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After meeting President Murmu, Naidu said, "It is nothing but a courtesy call to congratulate Murmu on her victory as the President of India."

He said that the TDP extended unconditional support to her and all the party MPs and MLAs voted in her favour.

On July 12, when President Murmu visited Amaravati before her election as the President of India, the TDP organised an interaction with the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Speaking on this occasion, Chandrababu Naidu heaped praises on President Murmu and termed her life as ‘exceptional’.

She would be an inspiration to the downtrodden sections of society for leading a simple life, Naidu said.

“The TDP takes pride in extending support to a great tribal leader like Ms Murmu and is fortunate enough to have her here,” Naidu observed.

Recalling how she had risen to this position, he said that the TDP was committed to the welfare of the downtrodden sections of society. “Born in a poor family in our neighbouring State of Odisha, she scaled the heights beginning her life as a leader in a panchayat,” the TDP chief said.

President Murmu profusely thanked the TDP MPs, MLAs and MLCs for extending unconditional support and said that she was confident of rising to their hopes and would certainly abide by her word of commitment to social justice. She termed it as an auspicious occasion and said that Andhra Pradesh was unique in several aspects.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Naidu attended the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav meeting chaired by PM Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence and the Union Government is organising the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign in this regard. Under this campaign, a series of programmes, including the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign are being organised across the country, including Andhra Pradesh. Mr Naidu is stated to have expressed his opinion on this at the meeting.