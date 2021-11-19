TDP Chief Naidu Vows To Enter AP Assembly Only After Seizing Power; 'Can Take It No More'

More than two years after electoral debacle, TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vowed to step into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly again only after returning to power. Naidu said with an emotional voice that he was pained by the continuous slur on him by the ruling YSR Congress members.

While speaking in the Assembly, the TDP chief said, "For the last two and a half years, I have been bearing the insults but remained calm. Today, they have targeted even my wife. I was always lived with honour and for honour. I can take it no more."

The stunned TDP MLAs consoled Naidu after which they all came back into the House. Naidu then announced his decision to stay away from the House until he returned to power.

The former CM further further said, "You have not allowed me to even deliver a statement, today I am saying I’ll return to this assembly only after coming into power."

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy slams LoP Naidu for dodging Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday had rapped Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, questioning as to why the latter kept himself at bay from the House.

"My people (fellow YSRC legislators), tell me it's the Kuppam effect that has kept him (Chandrababu Naidu) away from the House. I hope he realises his mistakes at least now," Reddy said while winding up a discussion on women empowerment in the Assembly.

"We delayed the House proceedings, hoping the Leader of Opposition would come in. Alas he did not," he added.

On the opening day of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Naidu reached the Assembly leading a foot march along with his party legislators. Party activists along with Naidu raised slogans against the "anti-people policies" of the YSR Congress Party government. He stayed in his chamber for a few hours before leaving.

(With Agency Inputs)