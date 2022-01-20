TDP Claims Jagan Govt Creating Conducive Situation To Impose Financial Emergency In Andhra

On Wednesday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson GV Reddy expressed his concern over imposing a 'financial emergency' in Andhra Pradesh. He stated the financial crisis and fall in credit rating on account of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP's) corruption was creating a situation conducive for 'financial emergency'.

The TDP leader claimed that apparently, the Jagan Reddy regime is creating conditions to make the Centre invoke Article 360 to impose a financial emergency. Article 360 is usually imposed if any state is not capable of repaying its loans due to a severe financial crisis and steep fall in credit rating.

"If Article 360 is imposed in AP, the Jagan Reddy regime should be held totally responsible for such a disgrace. The indiscriminate looting of the ruling YSRCP leaders, impractical promises, and inefficiency were the main factors. The YSRCP Government had even cut short the salary benefits of the employees because of the financial mess into which it had pushed the state," he added.

Reddy accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, and MLAs of committing unchecked financial irregularities. He highlighted that the current situation is so pitiable as bankers and creditors were running away at the mention of giving loans to Andhra Pradesh. The credit rating has fallen to an abysmal low even as the State Government kept pending bills of Rs. 80,000 Cr to the contractors, he added.

Citing the example of misusing public funds for applying the ruling party colours, TDP spokesperson highlighted how CM Jagan has totally mismanaged the State financial situation, "Would anybody approve of the spending of Rs. 3,000 Cr on just colours? Wasteful expenditure was made in the name of thoughtless decisions like door to door delivery of ration items," he added.

Reddy expressed his concern that the shallow decisions of the government had caused a loss of thousands of crores to the State exchequer. He claimed all the sections of people are suffering. Non-stop attacks are being made on the lives and properties of dalits, backward classes, minorities and others. "Because of this, the AP State as a whole witnessed the absence of any development in the past three years. No focus was put on basic amenities and infrastructure facilities anywhere in the State," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)