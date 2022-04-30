TDP Demands Andhra Education Minister Satyanarayana's Resignation Over Class 10 Paper Leak

Andhra Pradesh's TDP has asked for the resignation of the state's Education Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana after the class 10 paper was allegedly found in WhatsApp groups of YSRCP leaders. Police have so far arrested 12 people including nine teachers in the case.

In a statement, the TDP leader K Atchnnaidu said, "The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) remained silent spectators while the 10th class exam papers were getting leaked. They were playing dangerous games with the lives of lakhs of students. Why was the Chief Minister not speaking on the leakage issue?"

Atchannaidu also slammed the Chief Minister for 'destroying the education and other sectors with his policies' and being unable to stop the leakage of papers.

He alleged the class 10 paper was circulated in the WhatsApp groups of the YSRCP leaders and to arrest the teachers in the case was 'atrocious'. However, the police Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district arrested the headmaster of a government school in the case taking the toll of total number of teachers arrested in the case to 10. He was apprehended for leaking the paper while serving as chief superintendent of the SSC examination at Gandlapenta. Prima facie, it was found he sent the English question paper via a WhatsApp group. He clicked the snapshots of the question paper and sent it to Srinivas Rao, a junior assistant working in the MPDO office in Nalla Cheruvu who further posted the paper in the WhatsApp group, according to the police.

Atchannaidu also took potshots at the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy saying he had a 'dubious' track record of having snatched away the class 10 question papers. "His party gangs had taken him as an example and started leaking question papers. In the past, GMC Balayogi resigned following allegations of paper leakage during his term as Education Minister," Atchannaidu said.

Atchannaidu accused Botsa Satyanarayana of being ignorant about the leak and not responding when the leaked papers were being sold in the market. "There was no action despite evidence available for this," the TDP leader said and demanded the minister should step down immeditely for an impartial investigation in the paper leak scam.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: FACEBOOK / KINJARAPU ATCHANNAIDU / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE