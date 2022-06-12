TDP Demands Liquor Ban, Says CM Reddy Has Turned Andhra Into 'centre Of Cheap Liquor'

TDP leaders, citing CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's unfulfilled promise of a total ban on liquor ahead of assembly polls, demanded liquor prohibition as 200 people have lost their lives. TDP leaders Gadde Anuradha and Achanta Sunitha were addressing a press conference at the NTR Bhawan on June 12.

"The Chief Minister's policies had turned AP into 'Maranaandhra Pradesh' (dead state). Over 230 persons died due to consumption of illicit liquor while another 52 died after drinking sanitiser," they alleged.

Describing the reasons for the deceased they said, "The drinkers were suffering from ailments of kidneys, liver and heart because of harmful brands. Excessively high rates of liquor crushed the lives of poor families. "Jagan Reddy reversed his policy and promised not to implement prohibition even partially to just get Rs. 8,000 cr of loans," they added.

'Giving loans through Amma Vodi but taking money back through Nanna Buddi': TDP

The TDP leaders deplored the government was depositing Rs 14,000 crore directly into the mother's bank account in order to reduce school dropout rates but at the same time taking back money from poor families under the Nanna Buddi (Father's bottle) liquor sales.

They also severely criticised the government and accused Reddy of working just to raise money through issuing liquor bonds.

According to a note released by India rating, “If the government imposes a prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor, it will ensure premature redemption of all outstanding bonds within three months from the date of such an imposition,” as AP raised around Rs 8000 crore from the issue of Liquor bonds on June 10.

TDP leaders referring to the bond commitment and said, "It was highly condemnable that Jagan Reddy agreed to the condition that liquor bonds would have to be liquidated by making total payments if prohibition was implemented in the State for the next 15 years."

AP earns 18,000 crore in liquor sales

The revenues from the sale of liquor took a massive jump in Andhra Pradesh. It recorded sales of Rs 18,000 crore in 2021-22 compared to 9,000 crore in 2020-21.

Anuradha alleged the Reddy government has converted the state into a 'centre of cheap liquor'. She said, "Jagan Reddy and his party leaders have turned the state into a centre of cheap liquor, illicit liquor and ganja for the sake of filling their personal treasuries," while Sunitha stated Reddy has been running the state majorly on the income earned by selling liquor.

"After becoming the CM, he was tearing apart the 'thalibotlu' of poor women for the sake of his illegal income. Jagan was in a pitiable and pathetic situation of running the State with liquor income," she alleged.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: PTI / TWITTER@JAITDP