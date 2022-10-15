Amid the three capital row in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday, October 15, held a crucial roundtable meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam. Accusing YSRCP leaders of raising slogans on three capitals, the TDP leaders accused that they did so 'only to create hatred among the people of different regions'.

At a round-table meeting held at the port city, the president of the State unit of the party, Atchen Naidu said that there is no clarity among the YSRCP leaders themselves, who called for a 'Garjana' (show of strength in favour of Visakhapatnam as the state capital). He added that North Andhra witnessed development only during the TDP regime.

On the other hand, party leader and MLA, Duvvarapu Rama Rao, said that the people of the State want development but not decentralisation and wanted the ruling party leaders to undertake the 'Garjana' to stop the privatisation of the steel plant.

This comes as leaders of various political groups came together to constitute a non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) to support the YSRCP government’s move of having three capitals in the state.

When YSRCP came to power in May 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government decided to ditch the half-completed unified Greenfield capital city project initiated by the previous state government and suggested building three capitals for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

What is the AP Decentralisation Act, 2020?

The AP Decentralisation Act, 2020 is a legislation to provide for the decentralisation of governance and inclusive development of all the regions of Andhra Pradesh state. It is meant to have three seats of governance which are - Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Capitals. To enable a decentralised model of governance and to provide inclusive governance in the state, there shall be three seats of governance to be called Capitals:

Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development area to be called as 'Legislative capital'

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development area as 'Executive capital'

Kurnool Urban Development areas as 'Judicial Capital'

(With PTI Inputs)