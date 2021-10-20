TDP Imposes Andhra-wide Bandh Over Attack On Its Offices, YSRCP Launches Counter-protests

Protests have erupted across Andhra Pradesh as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers called for a statewide bandh on Wednesday in retaliation to the attack on its offices. As TDP workers took to the streets in Vijayawada, YSRCP workers have warned of counterprotests. Alleging that TDP was behind the attack on its own offices, YSRCP demanded ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu apologise for K Pattabhiram's jibes against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP's central office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers.

YSRCP fumes as TDP impose state-wide bandh

Andhra Pradesh: TDP calls a statewide bandh today against the vandalism at the party's Central Office in Mangalagiri yesterday. Leaders and workers of TDP's TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council), who were protesting in Vijayawada today, have been detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/goG1lGEY1X — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Alleging that TDP was forcing shop keepers to shut shops, YSRCP state, "TDP hooliganism in Vijayawada. Violence against shop owners on Bandar Road. The Chamber of Commerce has already announced that it will not support a bandh that is of no use to the public. This is an attempt to forcibly close shops."

Terming the attacks as 'political terrorism', YSRCP claimed that Chandrababu Naidu allegedly suddenly 'appeared at Vijayawada from Hyderabad to create riots in the state'. Demanding that the DGP take suomoto cognizance of Pattabhiram's tweet, YSRCP called the attack 'political degeneration'. Jagan Mohan Reddy is yet to react on the issue.

TDP offices vandalised

On Tuesday, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, alleging that the attack is 'state-sponsored terrorism'' and an 'organised crime'. Lashing out at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nadu alleged that the CM and DGP were in cahoots and had jointly attacked TDP offices. Naidu has also complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan - seeking additional protection to his party offices.

TDP's central office was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, in protest of TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader K Pattabhiram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Pattabhiram had allegedly made remarks against the Andhra Pradesh CM.

On Monday, former minister Nakka Ananda Babu was served notice by police for his remarks on drug smuggling in the state. The TDP leader had alleged that cultivation and smuggling of cannabis were rampant in the state. Following this, party spokesperson Pattabhiram called Jagan Mohan Reddy as "Jungle Raj" and also criticised the police action.