TDP Leader Shaves Half Of His Head & Moustache After Losing Nellore Civic Polls; WATCH

Stung by his defeat in the Nellore corporation elections, a TDP leader has taken a bizarre vow to half-tonsure his head and half shave his moustache. Telugu Desam Party's Kappera Srinivasulu announced that he would remain half tonsured and half-shaved till TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu comes to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Heading to the barber, Srinivasulu also carried a slate, to re-elect Naidu and reject Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srinivasulu claimed that the ruling YSRCP indulged in poll rigging and Minister Anil Kumar and his supporters allegedly paid a hefty sum of money to buy votes in Nellore. Srinivasulu's unusual protest has made him the talk of the town in Nellore.

The TDP recently faced a stunning defeat in Nellore municipal corporation elections as all the seats were swept by the YSRCP. Of the 54 divisions, the ruling party won eight seats unopposed and trounced TDP in the remaining 46 divisions. As the YSRCP won all seats with an absolute majority, the corporation has no opposition in Nellore.

CM Jagan has congratulated Anil Kumar Yadav and district party leaders for the thumping victory in Nellore Municipal elections.