TDP Leaders Inspect Potholes On Roads; Andhra Police Detains Them For Obstructing Traffic

Police on Saturday detained Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, while they were checking potholes on roads. The TDP leaders and workers were checking potholes on roads at Jujjuru village in Veerulapadu Mandal of Krishna district. Former Ministers Nettem Raghuram, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Sriram Tatayya, Tangirala Sowmya had also participated in the exercise. The Telugu Desam Party leaders have been detained by the Krishna Police for causing traffic construction on the road and have been taken to Chandrlapadu police station.

Andhra Pradesh: TDP inspects potholes on roads

While speaking to media people, Nettem Raghuram slammed the ruling YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) government in Andhra Pradesh and said that the TDP demands CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to release a paper, revealing where it laid roads in the past two years. Remarking that the state government laid only 300 km roads in the last two years, Raghuram said that Rs 20,000 crore was proposed in the last three budgets.

Questioning that out of Rs 20,000 crore, how much did the YSRCP-led state government actually spend on building roads in Andhra Pradesh, Raghuram said, "We can proudly say that our TDP government has laid 25,000 km roads during our party chief Chandrababu Naidu's regime."

Informing that besides laying 25,000 km roads, the TDP leader said that 2,700 km roads were also laid by his party in villages for rural connectivity with Rs 6,500 crores expenditure under the Grameen Sadak Yojana scheme. He further said that another 4,000 km roads were laid with AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) funds and 2,400 km roads were upgraded from the state level to national level roads. "But what has been achieved in two years rule of YSRCP?" he asked.

Andhra Pradesh records 25% excess rainfall

Like last July, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing more than normal rainfall this month. The state to date has 25.3% surplus rainfall with five of the 13 districts reporting excess rainfall, five districts normal rainfall and three districts ‘large excess’ rainfall.

Against the normal rainfall of 217.2 mm, the state has received 272.2 mm rains so far. Among 670 mandals in the state, only two mandals reported ‘large deficient’ rainfall and 67 mandals deficient rainfall. The average groundwater level in the state is 9.67 meters below ground level (mbgl), which is 4.76 mbgl better than that on the same day last year.

(Image: PTI, ANI)