TDP MLA Accuses Andhra Pradesh Govt Of Killing People By Manufacturing Low-quality Liquor

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) protested against the incumbent Andhra Pradesh government led by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). On Saturday, March 19, the protesters protested at Vijaywada, alleging the YSRCP government for making money from the sale of illegal alcohol in Andhra Pradesh. Further, the protesting women and party youth workers accused the MLA's of YSCRP and relatives of CM of Andhra of being involved in manufacturing the liquor brands sold in Andhra. The protesters protesting on the site held placards and shouted slogans holding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for allegedly killing people with a certain "J" brand liquor.

"These liquor brands sold in Andhra Pradesh aren't sold in other states. It's manufactured by YSRCP MLAs and CM's relatives; they are making money," said TDP MLA Gadde Ramamohan.

It is pertaining to mention that the MLA from TDP, namely Gadde Ramamohan, alleged that the liquor being sold in the state is of "low quality", and he further termed this liquor as "slow poison". The protesting MLA did not seem to slow down as he further alleged the incumbent government for a "liquor scam" worth ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 crores.

Protest in from of Andhra assembly

Members of the Legislative assembly of the TDP are holding a protest in front of the Andhra Pradesh assembly house from March 14. The party members have alleged that a certain "J" brand liquor is responsible for killing 26 people in the state from mid-February to the first week of March.

(With ANI inputs)

