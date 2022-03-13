TDP MLA Raises Woes Of Andhra Police Dept With CM Reddy; Claims Telangana Police Earn More

Raising the issues faced by the police officials in Andhra Pradesh, TDP MLA wrote to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to immediately take cognizance of the issue and pay heed to the woes of the ‘neglected servicemen.’ The letter written by Telugu Desam Party’s MLA Anagani Satya Prasad on Sunday rebuked the YSR Congress regime for overlooking the needs of police personnel and urged the government to look after them.

In the letter, he highlighted that the salaries of AP police personnel have been reduced and other financial benefits provided to them have been denied. Prasad mentioned that the police officials were facing salary cuts in the ‘reverse PRC’ (Pay Reverse Commission) and their travel allowances had not been redeemed by the administration since June last year. MLA’s letter raised the issues of ‘leave encashment being denied’ and police allowances being cut as well.

TDP MLA claims salaries of AP Police officials are lesser than their Telangana counterparts

"Even the leave encashment was being denied. No bills were being given regarding the police allowances for the past six months. Because of the unfair PRC given by the YCP regime, the Andhra Pradesh police were getting up to Rs 10,000 less salary than their Telangana counterparts,” TDP MLA alleged.

Claiming that Telangana counterparts of Andhra Police officials were earning around 10,000 Rupees more than them, he added that the promises made by CM Jagan were not fulfilled.

"During Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Velagada in Vizianagaram district on October 3, 2018, CM Jagan promised weekend holidays once their party would come to power," he stated.

"The job calendar last year notified just 450 police jobs. As per the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the sanctioned police posts in all wings were 73,894 but only 59,553 were working in Andhra Pradesh. Right now, the government would have to fill 20,841 vacancies, which include 14,341 regular vacancies and the promised 6,500 vacancies towards implementing the weekend holiday system," Prasad highlighted in the letter.

Speaking about their service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter brought to the attention that around 15,000 police constables and Sub-Inspectors contracted the deadly disease on duty and over 300 lost their lives. He further alleged that the families of the deceased have not been provided with the ex-gratia yet. "Over 300 died while on duty but no ex gratia has been paid to their families till now."



(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Twitter/ PTI/ Facebook