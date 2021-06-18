TDP MP Opposes Andhra Chief Secy's Extension; Says 'he Is Co-accused In Jagan's CBI Case'

Intensifying the Jagan Vs Naidu battle, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Friday, wrote to the Ministry of Personnel opposing extension of Andhra Chief Secretary Adityanath Das. Kumar pointed out that Das, who was to complete his tenure on 30 June 2021, was booked by CBI's quid pro quo case against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Accusing Das of being in cahoots with Reddy, Kumar stated that his extension in office will set a wrong precedent and deals a blow to efforts to curb corruption.

TDP MP opposes Andhra CS' extension

In his letter, Kumar stated Das had been accused of extending favors by allotting additional 10 lakh litres of water to India cements causing loss to the Andhra government. He alleged that India Cements invested in Jagan Mohan Reddy's business in return for benefits during his father YS Rajashekhar Reddy's tenure. He added that Das along with nine others including the CM have been booked by CBI for corruption. Admitting that while the Telangana High Court has quashed the cases against Das, Kumar pointed out that the Supreme Court has served him notices.

Jagan's legal battles

The CBI and ED are probing into accusations that Hetero and Aurobindo pharma companies invested Rs 27.25 crores in Jagathi Publications - which is headed by Jagan, state reports. The companies had allegedly invested this money for the allotment of 150 acres at Pharma Special Economic Zone at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district by the YSR regime between 2004-2009, as per reports. ED and CBI have alleged that Aurobindo later transferred some lands to its sister concern Trident Life Sciences.

Charging the companies under the PMLA, the ED have attached assets worth Rs 51 crore of these companies. Reports state that while the companies had moved an appellate tribunal seeking release of its assets, the court asked them to deposite equal amount of cash deposit. The case which was heard by a metropolitan sessions judge court in Nampally, where the ED had filed six chargesheets in 2016, has now been shifted to a special court, state reports. Moreover, the CBI has also filed 11 separate charge sheets in the case. Jagan is currently out on bail in a CBI case for embezzlement, after a 16-month jail stint in 2011.

Recently, rebel YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju moved a CBI court seeking cancellation of Jagan's bail. Maintaining that he had followed all bail conditions, Jagan alleged that the petition was politically motivated as Raju himself faced a CBI probe for financial fraud. Raju has been booked in a sedition case by the Jagan govt but was granted bail by Supreme Court.