TDP MP Ravindra Kumar Challenges YSRCP MPs To Resign For Special Status Of Andhra Pradesh

Over two months after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had demanded the resignation of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs in order to pressurise the Centre over granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Sunday demanded the same.

While addressing a virtual press conference, the TDP MP said, "Everybody knows how Jagan Reddy had made bold pre-poll rhetoric that he would bend the necks of the union government if the people would give all the 25 MP seats to his party. It is 'bankrupt' on the part of the Chief Minister to remain silent on the special status promise. The CM and his party MPs have been on their own personal agenda from the beginning. They have deliberately relegated the reorganisation promises and benefits to the background for their selfish political goals."

MP Ravindra Kumar further urged the ruling YSRCP to explain whether the Central Goverment had betrayed the Andhra Pradesh government or they had surrendered to the Centre. He asked, "If it was a surrender, the CM should clarify to the people why his regime was unable to fight against the Centre. They asked for 25 MPs to bend the centre's necks. Now, the YCP had a total of 28 MPs along with six Rajya Sabha seats. Why were they surrendering to the Centre?"

Chandrababu Naidu Asks YSRCP MPs To Resign Over Special Status

In December 2021, TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had demanded the resignation of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs in order to pressurise the Centre over granting special status to Andhra Pradesh. He had further affirmed that even TDP MPs will resign to extend support in achieving all the major reorganisation promises including special status, Polavaram and Vizag railway zone.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati, the TDP chief had said, “It was Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised before the 2019 election that if elected, his regime would bend the necks of the Centre and that his party MPs would resign if necessary to achieve special status."

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI, ANI