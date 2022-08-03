TDP MPs Meet Jagdeep Dhankhar Ahead Of Vice Presidential Polls; To Back NDA Candidate

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on Wednesday, announced its support for NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the upcoming polls. The Vice Presidential elections are scheduled for August 6 and Dhankar has been fielded against UPA's Margaret Alva in the race to replace M Venkaiah Naidu. Earlier today, the MPs of the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP went to meet Dhankhar ahead of the polls and gifted him flowers and a shawl.

The TDP MPs who met on behalf of their party were Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Kesineni Srinivas, Jayadev Galla along with TDP's National General Secretary, Ram Mohan Naidu. Taking to Twitter, Galla shared pictures of his meeting with Dhankar and wished the latter success in the upcoming elections.

[TDP ministers Kesineni Srinivas, Jayadev Galla, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Ram Mohan Naidu (left to right); Image: Twitter/@JayGalla]

(Dhankhar in a conversation with Naidu; Image: Twitter/@RamMNK)

(TDP MP Galla shaking hands with Dhankhar; Image: Twitter/@JayGalla)

Naidu also shared pictures of the meeting and extended support for the NDA nominee. Met Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji, along with fellow TDP MPs, and extended support for his candidacy as Vice President of India", Naidu's tweet read. "Such an experienced and warm personality! Looking forward to seeing 'Kisan Putra' Dhankhar Ji as the next VP".

Parties supporting Dhankhar against Alva

So far, parties such as the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have voiced their support for Dhankhar. Besides, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also announced to back Dhankhar after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) did the same.

Earlier today, the list of Dhankhar supporters added the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) following Mayawati's announcement. "Keeping in mind the wider public interest and its movement in the election being held for the post of Vice President, it has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and which I am also formally announcing today", Mayawati wrote in her tweet.