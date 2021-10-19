TDP Office Attacked In Vijayawada; Chandrababu Naidu Alleges YSRCP's Role In Vandalism

Telugu Desam Party's central office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, in protest of TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader K Pattabhiram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Pattabhiram had allegedly made some remarks against the Andhra Pradesh CM.

"Telugu Desam Party strongly condemns the attack of YSRCP goons on the party’s headquarters and office in Visakhapatnam and on the residences of the party leaders," AP TDP president Atchannaidu said, "We don’t understand whether we are living in a democratic country or a fascist country. Chief Minister and DGP should take the responsibility (for these attacks)."

He demanded that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy should resign for failing to maintain law and order in the state. Unidentified miscreants attacked Pattabhiram's residence in Vijayawada, family members told PTI.

On Monday, former minister Nakka Ananda Babu was served notice by police for his remarks on drug smuggling in the state. The TDP leader had alleged that cultivation and smuggling of cannabis were rampant in the state. Following this, party spokesperson Pattabhiram called Jagan Mohan Reddy as "Jungle Raj" and also criticised the police action.

Meanwhile, the Office of Andhra Pradesh DGP said that strict action will be taken against attackers and those making provocative speeches. "Additional forces have been deployed across the state. We request citizens to co-operate in maintaining peace and to not get provoked," the statement said.

TDP offices attacked: Chandrababu Naidu complains to HM Amit Shah, Governor

Following the attacks at party offices, former Andhra CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu complained to Union Home Minister and state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. He requested Home Minister Amit Shah to deploy central forces at PDP offices, while alleging that TDP workers were physically injured during the attack.

He also had a telephonic conversation with the government and informed how YSRCP carried out reprehensible attacks.

"The YSRCP gangs came armed with sticks and rods, beating up the TDP activists at its Mangalagiri office. The furniture and the windowpanes were damaged," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Last month, clashes broke out between YSRCP and TDP workers in Guntur after the Zila Parishad and Mandal Parishad results were declared. TDP leader Sarada had alleged that YSRCP workers entered her residence and set furniture and six vehicles on fire. In the violence, supporters of both parties were injured.