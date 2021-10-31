TDP Roadshow In Andhra's Kuppam Turns Into Chaos Over Bomb Scare Rumours

During a roadshow of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam on October 29, Friday, disturbance and confusion erupted from the moment when party members apprehended and assaulted a man with the suspicion of possessing a bomb. When the news circulated that the individual was carrying a crude explosive, security personnel and NSG commandos who were escorting TDP chief Naidu, used tactical shields to protect the former CM.

The incident took place during the time when a large rally led by the TDP cadre arrived at the R&B guest house on the first day of Naidu's visit to Kuppam. Following that TDP members caught a man and began beating him, who was accused of having bombs to attack their chief. This occurrence had compelled Naidu to halt his speech to figure out what was going on and further to take protection as there were words that there might be an attack.

Furthermore, TDP chief Naidu urged them to withdraw the protective jacket, but the troops and police stayed vigilant until the local police interfered and apprehended the alleged 'suspect.' The chief was then taken to a safer location, and authorities discovered that the suspect, known as Mohan, was a hotel employee who possessed no bombs. He was later released, The New Indian Express reported.

TDP Chief talks about the attacks on TDP offices with President Ram Nath Kovind

Meanwhile, on October 25, Monday, N Chandrababu Naidu visited with President Ram Nath Kovind and urged a thorough investigation into the attacks on TDP offices and leaders. During the meeting, Naidu presented the President with an eight-page report on the state of Andhra Pradesh's activities.

Chandrababu Naidu has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to undertake a detailed probe into a number of incidents that have transpired across Andhra Pradesh over the last few weeks. Naidu indicated that the attack on October 19 was directed at his party and its leaders. The TDP head urged the intervention of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the issue.

In his letter, Naidu also asked the President to initiate an investigation into the criminal networks related to the vast narcotics nexus in Andhra Pradesh. In addition, Naidu urged that the Central government order the DGP of Andhra Pradesh to be summoned because of his suspected ties to the ruling YSRCP. The TDP head urged the President to use Article 356 in the state and declare President's Rule as his fourth and last request in the letter.

The TDP delegation's meeting with the President occurred after YSR Congress Party workers destroyed the TDP's central office at Mangalagiri, near Vijayawada, on October 19. The incident was in retaliation for comments made by a TDP official on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

(Image: PTI)