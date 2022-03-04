TDP Says 'Farmers Have Won' After Andhra HC Orders Jagan Govt To Develop Amaravati

Hailing the Andhra High Court's verdict scrapping Jagan Mohan Reddy's 3-capital plan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday, shared videos of grateful farmers prostrating in front of the HC. TDP claimed that the farmers who had been protesting for 807 days have won against the Jagan govt. Andhra HC has ordered the state govt to implement the 'Amaravati Masterplan', junking Jagan's 3-capital plan.

TDP: 'Farmers have won'

Undeterred by the verdict, YSRCP said that the govt's goal was decentralization and that the Centre decided on state capitals, not the states. Claiming that the HC order was in line with the Andhra citizens' welfare, the state govt said that it will not challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. YSRCP asserted that it will abide by its words in the legislature.

On Friday, a three-member division bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra ordered that the Amaravati Masterplan be implemented and all development activities be continued in the region. The HC also ordered that the government honour the agreement signed with farmers, who parted with their lands for the development of the capital city Amaravati. The govt has to submit an affidavit in six months on the progress of the development works in Amaravati.

3-capital law repealed

In November, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy repealed the two laws - AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill & AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal (APCRDA), in wake of the HC stay on it. However, Reddy stated that he would bring in a comprehensive and improvised Decentralization Bill which would incorporate all answers of public queries, legal matters on the issue. The two laws established three capitals in Andhra Pradesh - Visakhapatnam (executive), Kurnool (judicial) and Amaravati (legislative).

Amid massive protests and several legal challenges, in August 2020, the Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed the two new laws and later the Supreme Court refused to overturn HC's stay, urging the state to approach the High Court. two laws received the governor's assent in August 2020 after being passed for the second time in AP Assembly. Farmers had been protesting for over 800 days since Reddy's '3-capital' idea was announced, demanding the government to drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati.

The Amaravati Development Corporation which had allotted Rs. 2118 crores to develop infrastructure in the new capital has been stalled since World bank stopped its $300 million funding in developing the new capital. This was done after complaints were reportedly received from farmers and various organisations. In 2018, after the government's announcement, farmers who had voluntarily offered about 90% of the 38,581-acre land required for the new capital city in Amaravati, are now jolted by the stalling of development in Amaravati.