TDP Slams Andhra Pradesh CM Over COVID-19 Vaccination Data, Alleges Lack Of Transparency

In a massive allegation, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday claimed that the YSRCP-led government in Andhra Pradesh is giving out wrong figures of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The allegations were thrown by TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram in a press conference. He also slammed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy by calling him 'shameful' for allegedly misleading people about the drive.

Mr.Jagan reddy just because you are an illiterate how can you think that everyone else would be dumb like you.Get back to school and learn how to add up.vaccine doses administered are only 39.89lac not 58.74 and doses received are 41.10lac not 46.46 as faked by you#FakeCMJagan pic.twitter.com/rmqUOY21Yj — Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy #ArrestMeToo (@PattabhiRamK1) June 23, 2021

According to the TDP spokesperson, only 39.89 lakh doses were administered between June 1 and 22 while the YSRCP Government data shows 58.74 lakh doses were given. TDP also claimed that conflicting numbers were there in the charts tweeted by the Government's Arogyandhra wing. The ruling government removed the tweet after getting exposed by the TDP, further alleged K Pattabhi Ram.

TDP official continued his attack by mentioning that there is no transparency in government data.

"The Government's faulty tweet was immediately removed after the TDP exposed the misinformation campaign of the ruling party. It was unfortunate that instead of ensuring transparency in the most crucial vaccination programme, the YCP regime was feeding false figures to the public. The CM should explain to the people why AP slipped to 22nd place in per capita inoculation on June 22 when it could create world record on June 20," Ram said while addressing a press conference.

"Jagan government caught red-handed"

The TDP spokesperson also allegedly revealed that a wrong claim regarding the supply of over 5 lakh doses was also made.

"It was bold enough to make the wrong claim of giving over 19 lakh doses from June 1 to 22. Also, the Government claimed to have received 46.46 lakh doses from the Centre as against only 41.69 lakh doses only. A wrong claim of receiving over 5 lakh doses was made," the statement mentioned.

While demanding a fast space in both first and second dose vaccination, Ram added that his party has proved the false information campaigns of the YSRCP Government. He also compared Andhra Pradesh's vaccination drive with other states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and added that the state's drive need to speed up.

(With ANI inputs)