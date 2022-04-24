TDP Slams Andhra Women's Commission Over Notice To LoP Chandrababu Naidu; 'no Right To'

On Sunday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Varla Ramaiah asserted that Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma had no right to send notices to the Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu and party's ex-MLA Bonda Uma. If the modesty of the Women's Commission Chairperson was really outraged, then she should have immediately complained to the police for initiating an inquiry, Ramaiah stated.

'Women's Commission has no right to issue notices to LoP: TDP

While addressing a press conference, the TDP leader pointed out that the whole incident at the Vijayawada general hospital took place in the presence of the police officials. He questioned why Vasireddy Padma did not lodge a complaint at the police station if injustice was done to her. This is the constitutional procedure to be adopted regardless of anybody's position of power in a democratic country like India, he added. Ramaiah told the chairperson should take back her notices without making any further political noise.

"Instead of complaining to the police on the spot, the chairperson issued Suo Motu notices with an ulterior motive to hold an enquiry herself in order to give punishment," the TDP leader said.

Controversy erupted after Vasireddy Padma alleged that she was abused and insulted by TDP goons at the Vijayawada hospital where she visited to meet a gangrape victim.

Accusing Padma of making politically motivated allegations, Ramaiah claimed that she arrived at the Vijayawada GGH with the sole purpose of creating a law and order problem.

"She deliberately waited till Chandrababu Naidu arrived there and used the occasion to create needless controversy. It was the Women's Commission chairperson who misbehaved with Chandrababu Naidu despite the fact that he was a duly elected Leader of Opposition and a former Chief Minister. Moreover, the chairperson shouted and raised her hand to beat the women leaders there," Ramaiah told ANI.

TDP Attacks CM Jagan Reddy

The TDP leader said that Vasireddy Padma's unlawful notices once again exposed how badly CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had undermined all the constitutional systems and institutions in the State. He accused Vasireddy Padma of using her good office for political stunts instead of using it to protect and enable women as she was bending the commission to serve the anti-women policies of the Jagan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh.

"She was acting out of ignorance of the laws that were governing the country. In fact, Chandrababu Naidu persuaded the TDP leaders not to make a police complaint against the Padma who threatened the women leaders," the TDP leader said.

The TDP leader further recalled how the former Chandrababu administration called and ordered the DGP to arrest within 24 hours an offender who raped a minor girl at Dachepalli in the Guntur district. "It was a fact that Chandrababu Naidu ensured women's safety by taking stringent action against perpetrators of atrocities on women in the TDP rule. As there was no escape, the offender committed suicide. Such was the impact of the steps taken for women's safety during the Chandrababu Naidu rule. It was not the CI and SI who should be suspended in the GGH gang-rape case," the TDP leader said.

Ramaiah further stated that the present government should be dismissed and the Women's Commission chairperson should be suspended for her failures and the woman home minister should be dismissed.

(With ANI Inputs)