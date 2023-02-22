TDP Spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram & Others Taken Into Custody

Andhra Pradesh’s Gannavaram court sent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram and 13 other leaders to judicial custody for 14 days after incident of a clash with YSRCP workers.

A junior civil judge court heard the cases of Pattabhiram, Dontu Chinna, Gurumurthy, and others who were arrested by police on Monday at Gannavaram.

Pattabhiram claimed to the judge about being assaulted by three masked persons. He further alleged that third degree methods were used against him at the police station.

The accused was committed to judicial detention by the judge after hearing from both sides and issued orders for a medical examination of Pattabhiram.

Violation of SC and ST Act

The TDP leaders were charged with attempted murder and violating the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after Gannavaram Circle Inspector Kanaka Rao filed a complaint. The accused allegedly attempted to harm the police official's life by stirring up TDP members.

The assailants ransacked the office's belongings and set a car on fire.

However, the attack and the detention of its leaders have been denounced by the TDP. The opposition party claimed that instead of taking action against the guilty, police arrested its leaders who had gone to the office after learning about the attack.

In the morning, several TDP leaders were put under house arrest after the party called for 'Chalo Gannavaram' to protest the attack on its office.