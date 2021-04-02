TDP To Boycott Polls In Andhra Pradesh; 'No Trust In State EC,' Says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that in the last 39 years it is for the first time, TDP has taken a tough decision to boycott the ZPTC and MPTC elections due to lack of trust in the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission and its unilateral decisions taken in the past two days. Naidu strongly objected to SEC Nilam Sawhney's action of releasing the poll notification without consulting all political parties.

Addressing the media, the TDP chief slammed the election commission and said TDP had lost all faith in the Election Commission considering the fact that Nilam Sawhney did not even try to follow the Supreme court direction that the model code should be reimposed four weeks before the notified date of polling. But now, the SEC issued the notification on April 1 giving just over a week for the polling scheduled for April 8 with the results to be announced on April 10. With a premeditated plan, the SEC has taken this decision only to favour the ruling YSRCP leaders.

"Fighting ruthless elections is nothing new to the TDP. But what is new to us is the fight with the criminal elements and rowdies who have no faith in democracy. It is new to us to fight with the police who are conniving with and abetting the election offences being committed by the YCP. Yet we will continue our legal fight and we have filed a petition in the High Court against the SEC's latest notification," Chandrababu Naidu stated. READ | TDP accuses YSRCP of smuggling hair from Tirumala temple; Opposition demands explanation



Though the TDP has decided to boycott MPTC and ZPTC elections, the TDP chief expressed confidence that their party's decision would leave a positive impact on the voters in the Tirupati parliamentary byelection. Condemning the actions of SEC, Naidu recalled how within hours of her taking charge Sawhney had met the Governor and later called for an all-party meeting on April 2. But she did not wait till the all-party meeting would be over and released the poll notification one day in advance with no respect for the political fraternity or the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

TDP chief further stated that YSRCP used rowdyism and threats to get most elections declared as unanimous and also they used intimidation at all stages from the nomination withdrawal to the creation of obstacles in the nomination process. YCP leaders used some sections of the police and the volunteers to demoralise the contesting candidates and voters. The volunteers threatened that Ammavadi, pensions, Rythu Bharosa, Kapu Nestham and other Government benefits would not be given if anybody did not follow the YCP leaders, he added.

The TDP chief asserted that their party was boycotting the election not out of fear but it was sheerly out of lack of faith in the existing systems under the chaotic Jagan Reddy regime.