TDP To Raise Andhra Special Status, YSRCP's Policies Issues In Upcoming Parliament Session

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will raise issues regarding the special status for Andhra Pradesh and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government's policies in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The strategy for the session was discussed in the presence of TDP head N Chandrababu Naidu and state President Atchennaidu. The monsoon session of parliament will begin on July 18 and continue until August 12.

The Member of Parliaments (MPs) from the TDP will raise the issues of 'financial terrorism' and 'economic crisis' in the state, said party MPs Rammohan Naidu, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Galla Jayadev. They further elaborated that the state has an overall debt of 8 lakh crore and in spite of that, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy chooses to take a helicopter to even visit a nearby place of Guntur and travel in chartered flights for foreign visits. They also alleged CM's companies are running huge profits when the state is under a huge financial crunch.

'Whitepaper should be issued on revenue and expenditure of the state'

The MPs demanded releasing a white paper on the revenue and expenditure of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the funds from the Centre are being diverted. Additionally, they alleged the central funds for provident fund and gram panchayats are being misused and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government even went to the extent of maligning the judiciary, when the state was pulled up by the courts for the alleged irregularities.

On the crisis faced by the Vizag steel plant, the MPs demanded that Rs 5000 crore be released to bail out the plant and also that it should not be privatised. The TDP MPs complained that the Chief Minister met several times with the Prime Minister in Delhi but never raised the issues of the state. They questioned whether CM was afraid of the CBI cases against him if he demands to sort out the issues with the Centre over the state reorganisation act to provide special status to Andhra Pradesh.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy attacks TDP

In the YSRCP's 2-day plenary session in Amaravati, CM Reddy took a swipe at TDP and said the party inspite of being in power for 14 years, didn't have a welfare scheme. Reddy attacked the TDP and said the people of Andhra Pradesh had lost all faith in the party and thus relegated them to just 23 seats in the 2019 elections.