'TDP To Regain Past Glory In Telangana, Needs To Be Rebuilt In Andhra': Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, March 29 called upon the party leaders and the activists to work hard to bring the past glory for the party in Telangana. TDP chief on Wednesday felt an immediate need for rebuilding the party in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was addressing the TDP's 41st Foundation day celebrations at Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad, said, "TDP is a historical necessity for the people of Telangana." Making it clear that all the welfare schemes in both the Telugu States (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) will be continued even after the TDP comes back to power, Chandrababu Naidu said that assets will be created in these two States and they will be distributed to the poor.

Promising to bring radical changes in the lifestyle of the poor, Naidu made it clear that he will give a vision for every household. He said, "I know how to improve the economic condition of the poor. It is only politics and government policies that bring in changes in one's life and thus everyone should encourage decent personalities in politics."

Chandrababu seeks donations from the public for TDP

Calling upon the people to encourage the TDP either directly or through social media or in whichever way they are comfortable, Chandrababu invited donations from the public to the TDP. "I want the TDP to move ahead with people's support and thus I am seeking donations from all of you," he clarified.

Further, the TDP chief expressed satisfaction that the Intintiki Telugu Desam (Telugu Desam to every doorstep) is progressing well. The party supremo expressed confidence that the TDP will regain its past glory in Telangana. "I bow my head before all those who stood by the TDP despite several difficulties and after facing various kinds of problems," Naidu added.

Further, recalling TDP's Foundation Day, Naidu said that is the day when the State's history was rewritten, the party supremo said that NT Rama Rao founded the TDP only for the progress of the Telugus. "The TDP was born from the self-respect of the Telugu. The history of the Telugu community is like before the TDP and after its formation. It was the NTR who wanted the educated to be in politics and thus engineers, doctors and other graduates were inducted," he added.

Further, recalling TDP's efforts to provide equal rights for women in ancestral property, Naidu said, "NTR's centenary celebrations will be organised at 100 places in the Telugu States and across the globe. The next meeting will be at Rajahmundry."

Naidu then asked the party workers 'how Hyderabad was 25 years ago and how the city is now'. He observed that it is the IT industry that brought such a huge change in the lifestyle of the citizens. Naidu said, "I worked hard to develop Cyberabad and other areas of Hyderabad. People laughed at me when I wanted mobile phones to be introduced in the country but today no person leads his or her life without a phone." He further claimed that mobile phones were introduced in the country after he submitted a report to then-Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.