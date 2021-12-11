TDP's Chandrababu Naidu Asks YSRCP MPs To Resign Over Special Status To Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, December 11, demanded the resignation of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs in order to pressurise the Centre over granting special status to Andhra Pradesh. He further affirmed that even TDP MPs will resign to extend support in achieving all the major reorganisation promises including special status, Polavaram and Vizag railway zone.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati, the TDP chief said, “It was Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised before the 2019 election that if elected, his regime would bend the necks of the Centre and that his party MPs would resign if necessary to achieve special status."

He added that when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in opposition, he had mentioned that the Central Government may grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh "if all 25 Lok Sabha members resign".

Naidu said, "Taking a U-turn after becoming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that since BJP won sufficient seats in Lok Sabha, they did not need the support of YSRCP in the Union Government. Hence, you could only request the government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh."

Special status to Andhra Pradesh a closed chapter?

Stating that it is high time for the Chief Minister to decide to fight for the bifurcation promises or not, TDP chief Naidu said that the Centre has already mentioned in Parliament that special status to state was a closed chapter.

He further alleged that the YSRCP-led government has failed to work up to people's expectations and therefore has lost public trust and confidence in just two and half years of being in power.

Naidu added that the YSRCP regime was trying to distract the public from its own failure by filing false cases against TDP leaders and by dividing people on the basis of caste and religion.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)