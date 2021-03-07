TDP's Chandrababu Naidu Claims YSRCP Luring Voters With Money Ahead Of Municipal Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N Chandrababu Naidu hit out at the YSRCP accusing its workers of trying to 'lure voters with money.' Claiming that there was 'chaos and anarchy' under the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime, the TDP Chief alleged that the government was misusing the police to threaten its rivals.

"Village and ward volunteers of YSRCP are trying to lure voters with money. Jagan's regime is full of chaos and anarchy. Corruption became rampant in Jagan's rule. Entire state is destroyed in Jagan rule. There is no development in any part of the state," he said.

Moreover, Chandrababu Naidu also urged people to vote for TDP and ally Communist Party of India (CPI) in the municipal elections asking them to teach a lesson to the YSRCP. "The tax slabs of property tax, water tax etc are being increased from coming April," Naidu said.

The rally was also attended by CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and other TDP leaders. Urban local body elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipal and town councils in Andhra Pradesh will be held on March 10, with a possible second round on March 13.

Read: TDP Fails To Make A Dent In Phase-2 Of Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections; YSRCP Shines

Read: Chandrababu Naidu 'illegally Detained' On Way To Chittoor; TDP Slams 'goondaism' Of YSRCP

TDP's election drubbing in Panchayat polls

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) faced election drubbing in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections with even the top brass of the outfit failing to secure presentable results in the party's bastions. In the first phase of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections, the party recorded shockingly low numbers in TDP Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh's constituency and in Tekkali, which happens to be the constituency of the state president of TDP, K. Atchennaidu. In the second phase, it failed to secure presentable results in the party's bastions including constituencies of TDP loyalist Ayyanapatrudu. A similar scene was witnessed in the subsequent two phases with the YSRCP managing to make inroads in the rural areas in the state.

Read: Chandrababu Naidu Detained On His Way To Tirupati Tour; TDP Leaders Launch Protests

Read: TDP Claims Naidu's Detention Without Official Reason; 'Jagan Govt Violating Constitution'

(With Agency Inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.