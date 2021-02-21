TDP's Naidu Won't Be Outdone By CM Jagan; Writes To PM Against Vizag Steel's Privatisation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu penned a letter to PM Modi on Saturday urging the Centre to explore alternative measures to revive the Vishakapatnam steel plant, opposing the move to privatise it. Writing a letter on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh', Naidu claimed that the Vishakapatnam steel plant was established after the struggle of the Telugu people in the 1960s. Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the people had risen above caste, religion and region to demand the steel plant under the slogan 'Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku' (Vizag steel is the right of Andhraites).

In his three-page letter to PM Modi, Chandrababu Naidu recalled that the plant was founded in 1971 by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) following which it was purchased in 1982 by corporate entity RINL. The TDP leader noted that the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant was the only such facility to be located on a seashore in India and claimed it to be unique. Further, the TDP leader said that students from regions across the state had led a people's movement demanding the establishment of the steel plant and informed that many stalwarts too participated in the movement.

On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I have written a letter to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji, requesting him to explore alternative measures to revive Vizag Steel Plant.#VisakhaUkkuAndhrulaHakku #TeluguAtmagauravam pic.twitter.com/Fo6Nw9EEqr — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 20, 2021

Talking about the loss of lives in incidents related to the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant, Naidu claimed that the foundations of the facility were soaked in the blood of the Telugu people and revealed that the pioneer of the movement was a Dalit woman named Amruta Rao who observed an indefinite fast. The TDP leader noted that 12 people were killed in a firing near the Old Post Office in Vishakapatnam while 20 people were killed in other regions while participating in the movement for the Vizag steel plant. Further, Chandrababu Naidu informed that over 68 villages had given up their land for the plant and claimed that only 8000 families out of the 16,000 that contributed land for the plant had received jobs this far.

Naidu recalled that the plant had accumulated losses up to Rs 4000 crore between 1991 and 2001 and recalled that the erstwhile Atal Bihari Bajpayee government had provided a restructuring package worth Rs 1,333 crore. The TDP leader claimed that the plant was facing losses owing to the lack of captive mines and high-interest rates on loans. Chandrababu Naidu appealed to PM Modi to look for alternative measures in order to ensure a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

CM Jagan assures support for Vizag steel plant

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reaffirmed his support to the protesting trade unions in Visakhapatnam saying that he had personally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a roadmap for the Vizag steel plant's revival. "All the leaders of the unions are fully aware of all the aspects pertaining to the Central Government’s decision and the consequential implications. We all know how 32 people lost their lives and in which situation the plant was set up. The state government is against the privatization of the plant and I have personally written to the PM, suggesting a road map for the revival of the plant while ensuring that it continues to be run by the Government," said the Andhra Pradesh CM during an interaction with the key leaders of the unions at the Visakhapatnam airport.

