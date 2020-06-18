TDP's Naidu Writes To Andhra DGP, Says YSRCP Lodging False Cases On Caste Grounds On Netas

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang alleging that the ruling YSRCP Government is ‘victimising’ Opposition leaders from weak and downtrodden sections with false cases.

Referring to the FIR filed against former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu for allegedly abusing Narsipatnam municipal commissioner K Krishnaveni, Naidu suspected that the police are being used as pawns by the Government. He asked the head of the police in Andhra Pradesh to rise above ‘petty and narrow interests’ of the ruling party leaders and to save the democratic institutions.

READ | TDP's JC Pavan Reddy Says JC Prabhakar Reddy & Son Asmith Arrested 'illegally' In Andhra

Naidu to complain to Governor

N Chandrababu Naidu said he will complain to the Andhra Governor against the YSRCP rule on Thursday evening.

"The YSRCP-led Government has first framed false charges against Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and arrested him unlawfully. It is shocking to see the pattern in which the ruling YSRCP is targeting specifically leaders belonging to backward communities." "While the people of Andhra Pradesh in general and BC communities, in particular, are trying to come to terms with the unlawful arrest of Atchannaidu, the Government sent shock waves by registering FIR against Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu," read the letter.

READ | Chandrababu Naidu Accuses Andhra CM Jagan Of 'taking Revenge' Against 'rival' TDP Leaders

He added that ever since the YSRCP Government came to power, a total of six FIRs have been filed against Ayyanna Patrudu only to harass and exact revenge against him, while Patrudu fought those false cases successfully through Courts.

"The above-referred FIR filed against Ayyanna Patrudu is to be viewed in the context of vendetta politics being pursued by YSRCP. Such vendetta politics will not only vitiate the political atmosphere in the State of Andhra Pradesh but also would sound a death knell to democracy," the Opposition leader further stated.

READ | ESI Scam: Andhra Pradesh ACB Arrests Senior TDP Leader, Chandrababu Cries Vendetta

READ | Andhra Pradesh: TDP Files 'charge sheet' Against YSRCP Govt Over Alleged Corruption

(With inputs from ANI)