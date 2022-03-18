TDP's Nara Lokesh Refutes Mamata Banerjee's Pegasus Allegation; 'Offered But Didn't Buy'

Quick links:
Image: PTI, Shutterstock
A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the previous Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had purchased the Pegasus spyware, TDP National General Secretary and son of the former Andhra Pradesh CM, Nara Lokesh rubbished the allegations. He, however, said that the company did propose an offer to the Government to buy the spyware. CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier informed the West Bengal (WB) assembly that the Bengal police was offered the spyware for Rs 25 crore.
Nara Lokesh refuted CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations and said, "She was misinformed. We have never purchased any spyware. We never indulged in any illegal phone tapping." Lokesh, who was the then Minister of Information Technology in Naidu's Cabinet, asserted, "Yes, Pegasus offered to sell its spyware to the AP government as well but we rejected it." Lokesh further said, "If there had been any such thing, would the (current) Jagan regime have spared us? In the last three years, they have tried every trick to fix us in one thing or the other but failed because we did nothing wrong."
The TDP MLC reiterated the DGP office's clarification made on August 12, 2021, which stated that the Government never procured the Pegasus Software. This was in response to a Right To Information (RTI) request filed on July 25, 2021 sent by a person identified as Nagendra Prasad, a resident of Yemmiganur, Kurnool district. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a bunch of pleas on the allegation that the Pegasus Software would conduct surveillance of certain people.