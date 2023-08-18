TDP's Nara Lokesh Vows To Review 'lopsided Tax System' On Return To Power

Nara Lokesh, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary on Thursday, said they will certainly review the lopsided tax system in the transport sector on returning back to power in Andhra Pradesh. He said steps will be taken to ensure digital transactions with total transparency. Launching the most direct attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Lokesh said that the Jagan-led Andhra Pradesh government has totally destroyed the transport sector.

"After Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the transport sector has been totally destroyed. The situation is so bad that the truck owners are now turning into drivers due to the excessive penalties and taxes being imposed on them," Nara Lokesh said.

In a memorandum submitted to Lokesh at the Yerrabalem campsite of Tadepalli mandal in the combined Guntur district, the representatives from New Andhra Motor Truckers Association complained that the truck drivers and the owners are being subjected to various kinds of harassment now and wanted steps to be taken to resolve their problems.

"On the one hand, the transport sector has suffered a lot due to Corona while on the other the J-tax has become a heavy burden on it which is in deep trouble. Immediately after the TDP returns to power again the highly irregular tax system will be reviewed and steps will be taken to see to it that digital transactions are made with total transparency," Lokesh assured representatives from New Andhra Motor Truckers Association.

TDP national general Secy makes promises to garner support of truck drivers in Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh further promised to build restrooms along the national highways and said that steps will also be initiated so that the truck drivers and owners will not face any kind of harassment from any section. He also said that the diesel prices would be brought down to provide some sort of relief to both the people and the vehicle owners.

When the Dalits from Tadepalle brought various issues to his notice, Lokesh said that all the schemes that are now discontinued will be reintroduced by the coming TDP government. "It is really atrocious that those who are raising their voice against the State Government, particularly Dalits, are being targetted," said Lokesh who also promised to provide loans on subsidy to the Dalit youth.

Deepening his attack at the Jagan government, Lokesh said that the Jagan Government has revised the power tariff at least nine times in the past four years but steps are not being taken to provide even basic amenities to the people. Soon after the TDP forms the next government the power charges will be brought down to provide relief to the common man, he said.