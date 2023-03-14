Teachers' Recruitment Scam: TMC Expels Shantanu Banerjee, Kuntal Ghosh Post ED Arrest

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Shantanu Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh were expelled by the party after they were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case. The development came days after Shantanu Banerjee was sent under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 11 days till March 24.

While Banerjee was arrested by the investigation agency on March 10 for not corporating during the investigation and also because of discrepancies found in his statements, TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh was arrested by ED on January 21 for his alleged involvement in the scam case.

Notably, Banerjee and Ghosh are among the five TMC leaders in Bengal who have been arrested by the central investigation agency in the teachers' recruitment scam case. Last year, former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the ED, following which he was suspended from the Mamata Banerjee-led party and was removed from all party posts.

Santanu Banerjee sent to 11-day ED custody

Days after he was arrested by the ED in the teachers' recruitment scam, Shantanu Banerjee on Monday was sent under the custody of the probe agency for 11 days. The TMC leader will be produced before the court on March 24. The TMC leader was arrested after he was questioned by the ED for straight eight hours.

The investigation agency earlier in January raided Banerjee’s house in the Balagarh area of Hooghly district. Following the searches, he was questioned by the agency for several times.

Kuntal Ghosh arrested in scam case

Earlier in January, the Enforcement Directorate arrested TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the scam case in West Bengal. Ghosh came under the radar of the investigating agency after TMC’s Tapas Mondal, who was questioned by the CBI, named him as one of those who had raised money from several job aspirants.