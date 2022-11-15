Team Of Doctors Formed To Look Into Botched Surgery Of Footballer Priya Post Death

After 17-year-old football player, Priya, died in Chennai, the police issued a statement on Tuesday. On reports claiming that she recently got her leg amputated by doctors in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after an alleged botched surgery at Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Chennai, Albert John, said that a team of doctors has been formed to look into the negligence.

As an FIR has been filed in the case against two doctors of the Periyar government hospital for negligence, DCP John said, "Sections will be altered to include criminal sections, based on culpability or liability of each of the doctors as per the report we get from the team of doctors."

Family seeks action against doctors

Earlier, the Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian, had said, “After the unfortunate death of the girl, I met her family, the father and three brothers, and have spoken to them. The family wants action against the doctors and we have suspended the two doctors, and as per law, departmental action has been initiated.”

On behalf of the state, Subramanian has announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the deceased's family, besides assuring a government job to one of her sisters.

However, the Opposition in the state, demanded that the state government pay Rs 2 crore instead of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to her family. BJP president K Annamalai said it was sad that the Health Department in Tamil Nadu had also joined the list of other departments that are in “decay” due to the “incompetence” of the present state government.