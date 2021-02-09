Teary-eyed PM Modi Recalls Ghulam Nabi Azad's Response To Terror Attack; 2007 Visuals Here

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid an emotional farewell to senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term in the Rajya Sabha is coming to an end on February 15. Azad has served as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House since June 8, 2014. During his address, the PM recalled their interaction after a grenade was lobbed by terrorists at a bus carrying tourists from Gujarat in Jammu and Kashmir in 2007.

Azad, who was serving as the J&K CM, immediately called Modi after the incident. Talking about their conversation, the PM mentioned that the senior Congress leader's tears would not stop. Afterwards, the then Chief Minister of J&K called him from the aircraft when the bodies of the terror victims were sent back and stayed in touch till the plane landed in Gujarat. It is pertinent to note that Azad was one of the 23 signatories to the letter that called for structural changes within the Congress party.

A teary-eyed PM Modi remarked, "When you were the Chief Minister, I also served as the Chief Minister of a state. In that period, we were very close. You can hardly find an incident where we had no contact. There are many people from Gujarat among the tourists that visit Jammu and Kashmir. On one occasion, terrorists attacked them. At least 8 people died. The first call I received was from Ghulam Nabi Azad. His tears were not stopping on the phone. At that time, Pranab Mukherjee was the Defence Minister. I called him and asked whether the aircraft of the forces can be made available to ferry the dead body. It was very late. Mukherjee sahab said that I will make the arrangement. On that night, Ghulam Nabi ji again called me from the airport. He was worried about them akin to how someone is worried about one's family members."

#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Here are some of the visuals from the aforesaid incident:

From ANI Archives 30 July 2007: Then J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad sees off terrorist attack victims from Gujarat



Earlier today, PM Modi got emotional in Parliament when referring to this incident pic.twitter.com/2v5LVAXU1c — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

