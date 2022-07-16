'Teesta Conspired Against India By Taking Help From Congress': BJP On Gujarat SIT's Charge

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday slammed the Congress a day after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Gujarat Police claimed that activist Teesta Setalvad was part of a "larger conspiracy" hatched by late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to dismantle the BJP government in the state after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the truth will come out soon in the Teesta Setalvad case. He also lauded SIT for doing a professional job. "The SIT is doing a professional job and the truth will come out soon," he said.

'Teesta conspired against India': Madhya Pradesh Minister

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang said that Teesta Setalwad worked for the disintegration of the country "all the time". He alleged that the activist has committed treason.

"She conspired against India with communist and outside forces by taking money from Ahmed Patel and Congress. She has committed treason. They will have to bear the punishment for what they have done," Sarang said.

He stated that Ahmed Patel was just the name and the real court belonged to Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul. "What does Congress push disruptors? If traitors like Teesta get the Padma Shri, What would be more shameful than this," the minister said.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina also alleged that the UPA meddled with national security during the 2004-2014 period. He said that Teesta tried to divide India and spread venom in Gujarat.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi is the mastermind and she will be surely summoned by the court. The entire gang behind Teesta was controlled by Sonia Gandhi. This shows a conspiracy was hatched from the house of Sonia Gandhi. They need to answer before the court," he said.

Setalvad was part of conspiracy to dismiss BJP govt in Gujarat, say police

Setalvad, along with ex-Director General of Police (DGP) RB Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, was arrested by the city crime branch for allegedly fabricating evidence to implicate innocent persons in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases, under the IPC Sections 468 (forgery) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence), among other offences.

Citing the statements of a witness, the SIT, while contending the activist's bail petition, told the court on Friday that the conspiracy was carried out at the behest of late Ahmed Patel.

At Patel's behest, Setalvad received Rs 30 lakh after the post-Godhra riots. Setalvad used to meet the politicians of a "prominent national party in power at that time in Delhi to implicate names of senior leaders of the BJP government in riot cases", the SIT further claimed.