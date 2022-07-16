Teesta Setalvad Case: Fadnavis Levels Conspiracy Charge At Cong; Vows Help To Guj Police

The conspiracy to defame then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi by falsely implicating him in the 2002 Gujarat riots case was exposed after the Supreme Court's verdict, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking to the media on Saturday the BJP leader assured that the Maharashtra police will assist the Gujarat police to bring the 2002 riots case to a logical conclusion.

The statement comes a day after the Gujarat SIT claimed that activist Teesta Setalvad was part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to topple the BJP government in Gujarat after the 2002 Godhra riots.

“The political objective of the applicant (Setalvad) while enacting this larger conspiracy was dismissal or destabilization of the elected government….She obtained illegal financial and other benefits and rewards from a rival political party in lieu of her attempts to wrongly implicate innocent persons in Gujarat,” said the SIT’s affidavit.

Further citing the statements of a witness, the SIT claimed that the conspiracy was carried out at the behest of the late Ahmed Patel and that Setalvad received Rs 30 lakh after the 2002 riots. Additional sessions judge DD Thakkar took the SIT’s response on record and posted the hearing on the bail application on Monday.

'Sonia Gandhi driving force in conspiracy to defame Modi': BJP

Reacting to the claims of Ahmed Patel's involvement in the 2002 case against Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Congress President Sonia Gandhi was the driving force behind the conspiracy.

"Today in the affidavit it has come to the fore that the mastermind of the conspiracy was Ahmed Patel, former chief political advisor of Sonia Gandhi. Ahmed Patel is just a name, his boss Sonia Gandhi was the driving force behind all this. She attempted to malign the image of Gujarat as well as Narendra Modi and was the architect of this entire conspiracy," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Patra further claimed that Setalvad was made a member of the National Advisory Council and given a Padma Award at Sonia Gandhi’s behest.

Teesta Setalvad was arrested on June 25 by the anti-terrorism squad of the Gujarat Police, along with former IPS officers R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in Gujarat riots cases.

The SIT alleged that Setalvad used to meet the leaders of a “prominent national party in power at that time in Delhi to implicate names of senior leaders of the BJP government in riot cases”.

It cited another witness who claimed that Setalvad in 2006 had asked a Congress leader why the party was giving “chance to only Shabana and Javed” and not making her a member of the Rajya Sabha.