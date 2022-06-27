Teesta Setalvad's Ex-aide Reveals She 'received Financial Help From Congress' Ahmed Patel'

On Republic's Debate with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, activist Teesta Setalvad's former aide, Rais Khan Pathan, put forth incriminating details of what conspired back in 2002, the year when Gujarat witnessed the worst-ever riots. Pathan reluctantly named deceased Congress leader Ahmad Patel, who he had gone to meet along with Setalvad. In their meeting, Setalvad had told Khan that they were willing to do the 'work', but did not have the finances, revealed Pathan.

"On this, Patel called Narendra Brahm Bhatt, who back then was the Chairman of the hotel association, along with two-three other people, and said, 'they should not have any dearth of money, provide them money'. At the very same moment, they transferred 5 lakh rupees," revealed Teesta's aide, adding that Patel had assured that the Congress would back them financially and otherwise, 'whenever need be'.

Case pertaining to false statements in 2002 Gujarat riots

A fresh FIR was lodged with respect to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. In the FIR, Teesta along with Sanjiv Bhatt and RB Sreekumar, who at the time were public servants, were among the many named, on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Setalvad, who was brought from Mumbai to Ahmedabad by an ATS team, and Sreekumar, who was arrested from his home on Saturday, were produced before metropolitan magistrate DA Jadav in Ahmedabad, who granted police remand until July 2. Bhatt is already behind bars in a separate case and the process of his transfer warrant and arrest is on.

The Gujarat government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad DIG Deepan Bhadran to investigate the role of Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt. The six-member SIT includes DCP (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik, ATS SP Sunil Joshi, Deputy SP (Special Operations Group) BC Solanki, who will be the investigating officer, and a woman police inspector among others, the official said on conditions of anonymity.