Tej Pratap Blames Tejashwi's Senior RJD Netas For Key Bihar Bypoll Loss; Wants Them Gone

With Janata Dal (United) two out of two Bihar Assembly seats that went for by-polls on October, 30, RJD MLA and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav had seized the opportunity to lash out at his brother Tejashwi Yadav and leaders of RJD who support him, blaming them for RJD’s downfall in the state.

Tej Pratap Yadav termed the result of the Kusheshwar Asthan reserved seat, where JD(U) candidate Aman Bhushan Hajari has defeated RJD's Ganesh Bharti with a huge margin of 12,695 votes, as a big loss for the party. He further blamed Tejashwi Yadav for the defeat, fuelling the ongoing dispute among the brothers.

Tej Pratap blames Tejashwi's faction for RJD's defeat in Kusheshwar Asthan Bypoll

Further expressing his angst against the RJD leaders of Tejashwi’s faction, Lalu’s elder son blamed them for the defeat and said, breaking the alliance with the Congress was a wrong move and the party is paying the price for it. According to Tej Pratap, the RJD's state president Jagdanand Singh, Leader of Opposition & political advisor Sanjay Yadav, MLC Sunil Singh and Shivanand Tiwari are responsible for the loss of the RJD.

He furthered his attack against the senior RJD leaders and said that,"Tejashwi Yadav cannot become the Chief Minister until he evicts them from the party as they are no asset to the party and are further causing the party's downfall."

Tej Pratap also claimed that if the four leaders are expelled from the party, then he will definitely form an RJD government in Bihar. He said that if Tejashwi wants to become the CM, then he has to follow my advice. "There is still time for Tejashwi to fall in line and save the party, Otherwise, these people will ruin the RJD," he added, lashing out the four leaders supporting Tejashwi.

Jagada Nand Singh (Bihar RJD chief), Sunil Singh & Sanjay Yadav are responsible for the defeat (in Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly bypolls). They are ruining the party. They want to make us (Tej Pratap & Tejashwi) fight. I request them to leave the party: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav pic.twitter.com/6qYT6Cs3I1 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Breaking Alliance with Congress was wrong; Father is holding talks with Sonia Gandhi: Tej Pratap

“Decision to separate from Congress is wrong,” added Tej Pratap Yadav. He further said that RJD's decision to separate from Congress and contest elections alone is wrong. “Congress has always been our ally and talks are still going on between my father and Sonia Gandhi Ji,” he added.

Tej Pratap Yadav vented his anger on Jagdanand Singh, Sanjay Yadav, MLC Sunil Singh and Shivanand Tiwari and added that because of the loss, his brother “Tejashwi must be in a lot of pain.” He further called them conspirators against RJD. He said, “The plate in which these people eat, they make holes in the same plate.”

In a double blow to RJD, JD(U) has also bagged the Tarapur assembly seat, which went for bypolls along with Kusheshwar Asthan on October 30. CM Nitish Kumar's party had fielded JD(U) leader Rajiv Singh in Tarapur, who has won the election by 4000 votes.

