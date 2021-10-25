Fuming at his 'humilation', Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday 'broke' ties with RJD. Naming RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Sanjay, Manoj Jha, Jagadanand Singh, Tej Pratap alleged that he was not being allowed to speak with his further. Tej Pratap, who has already launched his outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad, vowed that he will take a 'big decision' soon.

Tej Pratap: 'No relation with RJD'

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Manoj Jha is the mastermind, he is the agent of RSS. I am taking names openly through Republic. Sunil Singh, Sanjay, Manoj Jha, Jagadanand Singh are not allowing me to meet my father. Manoj Jha never took my father's name in parliament. He keeps his own agenda in parliament. Till I don't oust these people from RJD, I have no relationship with the party".

Talking about being sidelined at Lalu Yadav's arrival party, he said, "I waited to welcome my father, but they did not allow me to speak to my father. They have kidnapped me, I am being sidelined. RJD goons in the party youth wing have kidnapped me. I am going to take big decision soon". Tej Pratap performed a dharna outside RJD's Patna office alleging humiliation and relented only after his father visited his house and he washed his feet while Lalu Yadav was seated in his car, before departing for home.

Tej Pratap's tiff with RJD & Tejashwi

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has rebelled against his own party. In March 2019, prior to the Lok Sabha polls, Tej Pratap abruptly resigned as the 'sanrakshak' (mentor) of the party's students wing. Later, he announced floating his own party 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha', allegedly miffed on not getting the seats he wanted. He later reconciled with Lalu Yadav after his father declared his intent that his younger son Tejashwi Yadav was his chosen political heir.

Later, Tej Pratap termed RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh a 'Hitler' after being miffed at not being recieved by Jagadanand at the party office. He has also accused Tejashwi of aiming that Lalu Yadav trying to replace his father as National President of RJD was being held captive in Delhi and was not being allowed to return to Patna. He has also thrown his support for the Congress candidates in the upcoming bypolls against RJD after he, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti were not named as star campaigners. Lalu Yadav has denied any rift between his sons as the Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan has broken in Bihar.