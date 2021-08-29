Tej Pratap Continues To Attack Tejashwi; Summons RJD Chief Jagadanand To See Him But Fails

Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav continues to embarrass his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav by attacking his close confidante and Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh. On Saturday evening, Tej Pratap Yadav reached the RJD office in Patna and occupied the chamber meant for Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Sources say that RJD President Jagdanand Singh asked spokesperson Mritunjai Tiwary to see that tea, coffee is served to Lalu's eldest son when he got to know about Tej Pratap's arrival in the Party office. Thereafter Tej Pratap sent a summons to Jagdanand Singh to meet him in Lalu's chamber. On hearing this, the RJD State President Jagdanand Singh got furious and refused to meet Tej Pratap and left the party office at 5 PM in an angry mood. When the media tried for a reaction from Singh, he said 'no comments' with visible anger on his face and left in his car.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap continued meeting the student leaders in Lalu Yadav's chamber. On hearing about Tej Pratap's Presence in RJD Office, Lalu Yadav immediately rushed his close confidante and RJD MLC Sunil Singh for damage control.

While Talking to the media Tej Pratap said that "Jagdanand Singh Ji could have come and met me in his chamber. I am his nephew. I keep coming to the party office. I had gone to Delhi to meet my father Lalu Yadav and also to meet my sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

Infighting in RJD

78-year-old Jagdanand Singh is one of the most senior leaders of Bihar and the closest confidante of Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav. A month back Tej Pratap while addressing a rally of youth RJD termed Singh as "Hitler" as ever since Singh took over as the President of RJD, he has brought in a sense of discipline and system within the RJD. Thereafter, Singh, known for his integrity and self-respect, resigned from the party President's post but after the intervention of Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi, took back his resignation.

After rejoining office, Singh sacked Tej Pratap's close confidante Akash Yadav from the post of President of student wing of RJD which infuriated Lalu's eldest son. Thereafter, Tej Pratap has been gunning for the removal of Tejashwi's political advisor Sanjay Yadav and Jagdanand Singh. It's high time Lalu controls the battle for political hegemony between the two sons.