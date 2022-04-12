Tej Pratap Demands Ban On Rajnigandha; Mocks Bihar CM With 'Kadmo Mai Duniya' Tagline

Tagging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a post, Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap on Tuesday demanded a ban on Rajnigandha and Tulsi in the state. Tej Pratap Yadav took Twitter and attacked Nitish Kumar, asking why not Rajnigandha and Tulsi be banned if there is a ban on liquor.

Using the popular tagline of a mouth freshener brand, the former state Cabinet Minister took a jibe at the incumbent Chief Minister, saying, "Kahin aap bhi toh muh main Rajnigandha, kadmon main duniya wali baat pe yakeen nahi karte (I hope you don't believe in the saying-Rajnigandha in your mouth and the world at your feet)."

Notably, the demand comes a day after the JDU chief was given an invitation by the RJD leader to re-enter the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. A poster with 'Entry Nitish Chacha (Uncle)' written on it was shared on Twitter by Tej Pratap with the caption 'It is imperative.' The invitation was extended at a time when the BJP and JDU are at loggerheads over an array of issues, including caste-based census, NDA leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and law and order situation.

नीतीश चचा जी ये दारू बंदी बहुत हुई...अब जरा रजनीगंधा तुलसी भी बंद करवाये ..कही आप भी तो मुँह में रजनीगंधा और कदमो में दुनिया वाली बात पर यकीन नही कर रहे।



Fallout of RJD-JDU alliance in Bihar

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nitish Kumar-led JDU and RJD under Lalu Yadav fought alongside Congress in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. In the polls, JD-U managed to win only 69 seats while RJD won 80 seats, still, Lalu Prasad Yadav gave the chief ministerial position to Nitish Kumar, and made his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister. His elder son, Tej Pratap, on the other hand, was made the health minister of the state.

However, after just a month in power, Nitish Kumar became a target of Lalu Prasad Yadav. "Nitish mere gor mein gir gaye toh kya hum unhe uthakar phenk dete (Nitish fell at my feet. Should I have thrown him out)?" Lalu said, in one of the rallies post-election. Nitish Kumar is said to have conveyed his displeasure at the remarks made by Lalu Prasad Yadav through the then JD(U) president Sharad Yadav and had even warned him against using such a language for him in public.

However, things did not change and in fact, Lalu's aids like Raghuvansh Prasad, and Mohammad Shahabuddin among other leaders started attacking Nitish. Unable to take the attacks, the JDU chief started diverging from the statements of its alliance partners and hailed the BJP on issues like demonetisation among others. Two months later, Nitish and Narendra Modi shared the dais in Patna at a function to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Thereafter, the JDU chief exited the Mahagathbandhan and joined NDA to form the government in Bihar. At that time, BJP had only 54 seats in the state Assembly.