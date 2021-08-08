Tej Pratap Denies Rumours Of Tussle With Tejashwi; Calls Him His 'Arjun' & 'next Bihar CM'

Refuting all rumours of an internal tussle in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Yadav family, Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday said that his brother, Tejashwi Yadav is his 'Arjun', and the next Chief Minister of Bihar. The statement comes after the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi was found missing from posters, which featured RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav. The posters were of an important meeting of RJD’s student wing and were widely put up all across Patna, especially the party headquarters.

"Tejashwi remains in our hearts. How does it matter if the banners and posters do not carry his photo? Tejashwi is my Arjun. He is going to be the chief minister," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters after the said meeting, which had the office-bearers of the party, district presidents and University presidents also in attendance.

'Jagadanand Singh is a Hitler': Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap also took the opportunity to share his opinion about RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh, who he referred to as 'Hitler'. Indirectly taking a dig at him, he said, "There is a huge difference between when I used to come to the party office earlier. The gate of the party office was always open when my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) was here, but many people started imposing their will after he was gone." He added," The chair is not someone's legacy."

In November 2019, Jagadanand Singh was made RJD state chief, succeeding Ram Chandra Purve - who was state president for 10 years. Jagadanand - a Rajput - is a close confidante of Lalu Yadav and was nominated after Tej Pratap had rebelled against Purve, seeking his ouster as Purve was allegedly sidelining Pratap. The elder Yadav son, reports suggested, had pushed for Jagadanand's appointment as the chief back then.

RJD in Bihar

In the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, RJD had joined with parties like Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India (Maoist), and Communist Party of India to form the Mahagathbandhan, and challenged the National Democratic Alliance, which comprised Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vikassheel Insaan Party, and Hindustani Awam Morcha.

The NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant partner for the first time in about two decades. The JDU won 43 seats, and together the parties under the NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Mahagathbandhan’s 110, 75 of which were secured by the RJD. Thus, breaking RJD's aim of coming to power, and Tejashwi's dream of taking the throne of the Chief Minister of the state from Nitish Kumar. He is, however, serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly.

Lately, the party has been making efforts to rope in the now-ousted chief of the Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan, and increase its prospects of coming to power in Bihar.