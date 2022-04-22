Tej Pratap Extends RJD's Iftar Party Invite To Amit Shah As HM Embarks On Bihar Visit

Organizing Dawat-e-Iftar at their 10, Circular Road residence in Patna, the Rashtriya Janata Dal sent an invite to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi took to Twitter to share a picture of the invitation card for the Iftaar party which is scheduled to take place on April 22, Friday.

'Tum Ram kaho, wo Rahim Kahenge, dono ki garaj Allah see hai...Tum Din kaho, wo Dharm kahenge, Masha to unki raah se hai', said Tej Pratap, concluding the invitation Tweet. Invitations have been extended to the who's who of Bihar politics, which also includes state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

रमजान के मुबारक मौके पर माननीय गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी का पाटलिपुत्र की पावन धरती पर 10 सर्कुलर रोड पर आयोजित दावते इफ्तार में हार्दिक स्वागत है। तुम राम कहो, वो रहीम कहें,⁰दोनों की ग़रज़ अल्लाह से है।⁰तुम दीन कहो, वो धर्म कहें,⁰मंशा तो उसी की राह से है। pic.twitter.com/tZpV9DOHVP — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 21, 2022

Amit Shah in Bihar

Meanwhile, the stage is all set to welcome Amit Shah in Bihar where the Union Home Minister is scheduled to reach on Saturday to attend a programme organised in the memory of Veer Kuwar Singh, one of the heroes of the freedom struggle of 1857, at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur.

The ‘Vijayotsav program’ of the great freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh is being organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Jagdishpur, Arrah area on April 23. Though all the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and party cadre from village level to state-level along with social volunteers will be in attendance, the saffron party is calling it a 'non-political event'. Party plans a Guinness book of records event with the presence of more than one lakh people with the national flag.