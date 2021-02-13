Tej Pratap Fumes On Not Being Received At RJD Office By State Prez; Jagdanand Singh Denies

Condemning RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party supremo Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, created a scene at the party's Patna office, miffed at not being received by Jagdananda Singh on Saturday. He alleged that leaders like Jagdanand were the reason his father 'remained sick'. The RJD Supremo, who is currently in Dumka Jail serving a jail term in the fodder scam, is awaiting bail in the same case.

Tej Pratap Yadav refutes forming a new party, says 'will forever be RJD leader'

Tej Pratap: "Jagadanand made my father sick'

Displaying the almost empty RJD office to reporters, Tej Pratap said, "People like Jagdanand are the reason my father is sick. The poor of the nation is with Lalu Yadav's principles. Here they are asking (MLAs) to take an appointment (to meet him). This is the public's party, anyone can come."

When asked if such was the case when Ram Chandra Purve was state president, he replied, "This was not the case when he was there. He would always greet me when I came to the office. I am the Hasanpur MLA, but he (Jagdanand) has not come to receive me." He added that Jagdanand Singh has not started writing 'letters to President Kovind demanding Lalu Yadav's release' - an initiative started by Tej Pratap.

Replying to Tej Pratap's allegations, he said, "All 'Azadi Patra' can't be written in a day, it's being done. If anyone is concerned about the party, it's right. This is an internal matter of party." He also said that he wasn't aware of Tej Pratap's visit.

Setback for Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD names Syed Faisal Ali as its candidate from Bihar's Sheohar

Jagdanand Singh made state prez

In November 2019, Jagadanand Singh was made RJD state chief, succeeding Ram Chandra Purve - who was state president for 10 years. Jagdanand- a Rajput - is a close confidante of Lalu Yadav and was nominated by Tejashwi himself. Reports state that Tej Pratap had rebelled against Purve also, seeking his ouster as he was allegedly sidelining the elder Yadav son. Reports further state that Tej Pratap had approved of Jagdanand who was hailed for his work as water resources minister during RJD government.

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has rebelled against his own party. In March 2019, prior to the Lok Sabha polls, Tej Pratap abruptly resigned as the 'sanrakshak' (mentor) of the party's students wing. Later, he announced floating his own party 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha', allegedly miffed on not getting the seats he wanted. He later reconciled with Lalu Yadav after his father declared his intent that his younger son Tejashwi Yadav was his chosen political heir.

Tweeting that he would stay with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Tej Pratap was warned by his father after he demanded his close aides Chandra Prakash Yadav and Angesh Singh be given the Jehanabad and Sheohar seats. While both were not given those seats, Tej Pratap was announced as a campaigner for the party from Bihar's Maner in the Pataliputra constituency from where his sister Misa Bharti was contesting. RJD failed to win a single seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP-JDU-LJP combination won 39 of 40 seats.

Sushil Modi decries RJD's 'Tendulkar undeserving of Bharat Ratna' logic; brings in Nehru

CM Nitish Kumar dismisses RJD's allegations of 'irregularities' in Bihar's COVID testing